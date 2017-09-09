Annual Pooch Plunge ends summer with a splash

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Furry friends finished up summer with a splash at the annual Pooch Plunge.

As Rio Rancho prepares to close down Haynes Pool for the season, dogs were invited for a day of fun in the water.

Organizers say as many as 500 dogs and their owners turned out for the event which was also a chance to promote both pet adoptions and the city’s amenities.

“We want people to be familiar with the adoption groups in the Albuquerque/Rio Rancho area and of course invite people to see one of our aquatics facilities,” said Connie Peterson of Rio Rancho Parks and Recreation.

Pet Food Gone Wild was also there collecting donations of pet supplies for local shelters.

