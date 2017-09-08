Thieves puncture gas tank to steal $5 worth of gas

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man wants answers after someone stole gas from his truck outside his home near Indian School and Rio Grande Blvd.

Sebastian Rael watched his home surveillance footage to find someone had punctured a hole in his gas tank on his truck in broad daylight Wednesday.

“I noticed that they had put a hole through the bottom of the gas tank to steal five dollars worth of gas,” he said.

His two home surveillance cameras caught a blue van circling the cul de sac in the 2000 block of Saxton Court and pulling into driveways.

“[They were] basically casing houses, going up to doors, looking inside houses,” Rael said.

The cameras caught the best view of one of the suspected thieves when the van drove into Rael’s driveway.

A man in black got out of the passenger seat and looked around for a few minutes on the porch before leaving empty handed.

He didn’t notice the security camera next to the front door.

A short while later, the driver and passenger found their target.

“[Someone] walked up to the vehicle that I own across the street at my mother’s house [and] proceeded to go under the vehicle and put the gas tank underneath the vehicle,” Rael stated.

It took the man in black less than one minute to do so.

What’s left is a small hole in the bottom of the tank.

Rael said it will cost approximately $1,000 to replace the gas tank.

But, it’s not only about the money: Rael is wheelchair-bound and coaches wheelchair basketball teams for kids and adults.

“Right now, I have some wheelchairs back there that are locked up that I use for kids wheelchair basketball and adult basketball like twice or three times a week,” he said.

While his truck is out of commission, he can’t fit the wheelchairs in the van he’s now driving to practices.

“Just be on the lookout for this blue Chevy Astro van,” he said. “If you see it in your neighborhood, call the cops.”

Stealing $5 worth of gas is a misdemeanor but doing $1,000 worth of damage to a truck in the commission of a crime would be a felony.