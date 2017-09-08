UNM formally introduce Eddie Nunez as Director of Athletics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eddie Nunez says he is a people person and he wants to be visible in the community. The new University of New Mexico Director of Athletics met the Albuquerque media Friday. Nunez fielded several questions, including challenges he will face balancing an athletic department budget that remains in the hole.

“We have to get our arms around it. We need to find someone to put in place here as CFO for athletics, that is going to understand athletics and we are going to work very closely with the University,” said Nunez. “We are going to be as transparent as can be, unfortunately the perception is what it is. People have a perception of the budget being the biggest challenge and it might be to some but to me, it is an opportunity.”

Nunez said he wants to make student athletes a priority. He laid out four points he believes will help him do that. Nunez wants to begin in the classroom, compete for Championships, invest in the community and prepare students for life outside of athletics and UNM.

Nunez comes to New Mexico after 14 years at LSU. His most recent job was as Deputy of Athletics. He said he will not hesitate to use his resources from experiences in the SEC to meet the possible challenges that await at UNM. Nunez said he doesn’t know all of the challenges he will face in New Mexico and wants to meet with coaches and staff to find out what he needs to know.