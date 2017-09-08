Unique Foods at the NM State Fair

It’s arguably the most popular reason to go to the fair: the bevy of unique foods and one-of-a-kind delectables.

Year after year, the New Mexico State Fair hosts dozens of culinary delights, some of which you can only find during fair time. So we headed out to talk with Dan Mourning, General Manager of the State Fair, about the new additions to this year’s line-up.

While we were there, our Chief Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti was steeling himself for the Unique Foods Competition which featured a wild array of entrees and desserts for the more-than-eager judges (it’s a dirty job, but SOMEBODY’s got to do it).

So head out and judge for yourself. The New Mexico State Fair runs through September 17.