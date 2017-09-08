Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash. He was 50.

The group’s website said Gentry “was tragically killed in a helicopter crash” that occurred around 1 p.m. Friday in Medford, New Jersey. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport.

Gentry was born on April 5, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Montgomery Gentry had success on the country charts and country radio in the 2000s, scoring No. 1 hits with “Roll With Me,” ”Back When I Knew It All,” ”Lucky Man,” ”Something to Be Proud Of” and “If You Ever Stop Loving Me.” Some of the songs even cracked the Top 40 of the pop charts.

The band mixed country music with Southern rock and they were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009. They released their debut album, “Tattoos & Scars,” in 1999. Their latest album was 2015’s “Folks Like Us.”