ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Berry and Tim Harris of Big Heart Enterprises announced the Ten Thousand Hug Challange today as part of the ABQ Kindness Campaign.

Harris be will be giving out thousands of hugs.

“I am known for my hugs and when you hug someone, you love and accept them so I hope you help me. Go on the app and help me raise those ten thousand hugs,” Harris said.

The City of Albuquerque is tracking Tim’s progress through the ABQ Kindness app.