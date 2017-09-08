TEDxABQ will feature a variety fascinating and eclectic New Mexican experiences

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The wildly popular TEDxABQ show returns once again with a variety of presenters including a 16-year-old Violinist who demonstrates his formidable skill in the KRQE studio.

In honor of this TEDxABQ 2017, KRQE has featured a variety of speakers including scientists, artists and engineers. Friday, Phoenix Avalon, a 16-year-old Santa Fe native who fell in love with the violin at just 18 months old, performs the violin for KRQE viewers.

In his 13 years of playing, he has soloed with Arapahoe Philharmonic, Cleveland POPS Orchestra, Boulder Symphony, NM Philharmonic, Performance Santa Fe, and has been heard on national radio shows From the Top and Performance Today. Phoenix will be a presenter at TEDxABQ2017 this weekend, showing how classical musicians reflect the essential dilemmas of their respective times.

For more information on the show or for tickets, visit their website.