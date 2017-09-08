State Police expands with 19 new officers

SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police force grew significantly Friday.

19 new officers were sworn in. They were not new officers however, they all come from other departments.

The chief says all the men and women here are considered the best of the best. He said they are considered exceptional officers with no internal affairs investigations or infractions.

The chief addressed the danger they get into. Just last month an officer was shot during a call in Farmington. He was shot right through his badge.

“That badge stopped that bullet, folks. I don’t know how that happened because badges are not designed to stop bullets. He’s alive today and he’s alive because he’s a survivor. That is what we teach our officers- to survive and go home. We are preparing officers to do that,” Chief Pete Kassettas said.

This is the second Lateral Academy the State Police have held. 70 officers applied, 20 were accepted and 19 graduated.