State Police expands with 19 new officers

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police force grew significantly Friday.

19 new officers were sworn in. They were not new officers however, they all come from other departments.

The chief says all the men and women here are considered the best of the best. He said they are considered exceptional officers with no internal affairs investigations or infractions.

The chief addressed the danger they get into. Just last month an officer was shot during a call in Farmington. He was shot right through his badge.

“That badge stopped that bullet, folks. I don’t know how that happened because badges are not designed to stop bullets. He’s alive today and he’s alive because he’s a survivor. That is what we teach our officers- to survive and go home. We are preparing officers to do that,” Chief Pete Kassettas said.

This is the second Lateral Academy the State Police have held. 70 officers applied, 20 were accepted and 19 graduated.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s