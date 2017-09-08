State Fair event lets kids be rodeo stars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The rodeo at Tingley Coliseum isn’t the only one at the New Mexico State Fair.

The PeeWee Stampede allows kids three to six to have the chance to become cowboys and cowgirls and try their luck at a number of rodeo events on stick horses.

“The PeeWee Stampede event- it’s the best family-fun event you’ll ever watch. I always tell people if they’re in a bad mood, come on over cause they can’t help but laugh and smile at it,” said Penny Conway.

Contestants are pulled straight from the audience.

If your child is interested in competing, there will be three performances each day of the fair.