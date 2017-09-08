September 8th Morning Rush: Scattered storms to favor northern, western New Mexico

1. Spotty to scattered storms will once again favor the northern and western high terrain with a few isolated storms elsewhere.

2. Hurricane Irma continues on its destructive path leaving behind a battered Caribbean. The massive storm is being blamed for at least 10 deaths so far. Cuba is next and Florida sits right in the storm’s path. Officials there are ordering an evacuation of more than half a million people, but leaving hasn’t been easy. Airlines are running out of space to get people out and highways have been clogged with traffic. Nearly 40-percent of gas pumps in Miami and Fort Lauderdale have run dry.

3. A grand jury is expected to consider the case involving Nathaniel Jouett, the teen police say is behind the deadly mass shooting inside a Clovis library last week. Prosecutors are expected to pursue adult sanctions against 16-year-old Jouett. He’s facing murder, assault and child abuse charges. According to court records, the teen told investigators he initially planned to target his school. Two people died and four others were injured.

4. The state’s consumer watchdog is warning about a nationwide security breach. Credit monitor company Equifax announced hackers gained access to millions of Americans personal information between mid-May and July. The breach includes leaked information regarding names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and even driver’s license numbers.

5. More than 7,000 pieces of surplus Lobo gear is up for auction online. The auction will run through the middle of next week. New and used basketball, football and other sports gear are up for grabs including lobo memorabilia. There are jerseys, shorts, shoes, promotional posters and chairs that are also being auctioned off.

Morning’s Top Stories