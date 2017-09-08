Santa Fe cardiologist accused of faking cancer records to delay sentencing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe cardiologist who admitted to health care fraud is facing a new charge for trying to delay his sentencing.

Roy G. Heilbron,51, defrauded Medicare and other programs by making up fake symptoms and seeking reimbursement for procedures that were never performed.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican Heilbron was supposed to be sentenced last Monday but never showed.

The indictment says in early August, Heilbron sent a letter to his probation officer asking to be sentenced in November saying he was going through chemotherapy in Costa Rica.

The FBI says his doctor, who also supposedly sent a letter, didn’t have an office in Costa Rica and they couldn’t track him down.

If found guilty he faces 15 years for making false statements and 30 for obstruction of justice.