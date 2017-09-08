Oil and gas boom raises concerns for environmentalists

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The oil and gas industry is coming back to life in New Mexico.

While that means jobs, tax revenue and money for the state to pay for public education, it also means more environmental concerns.

Commissioners and environmentalist in Eddy County agreed they can see changes from the impact of oil and gas. How to handle the growth is another issue.

“Seeing it from the air gives them a whole different perspective than what’s happening on the ground,” said John Cornell, New Mexico state representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

Concerned that oil extraction is harming the wildlife and wild lands, conservationists are urging Eddy County commissioners to preserve what land is left.

“In Eddy County, a majority of the land is state and federal land and they’re leased from the state and federal government so as a county commissioner it’s very difficult to say where we are going to police that,” said Stella Davis, Eddy County Commissioner.

Oil and gas bring jobs and revenue to Eddy County but so do the national parks like Carlsbad Caverns and the Guadalupe Mountains.

As oil companies look to expand their operations, finding a balance can be difficult.

“The caverns are a national landmark. If they desecrate or mess up the land there, it’s going to cause a big issue for everyone here in the state,” said Esteban Pacheco, Roswell resident.

And protecting the wildlife and national lands aren’t the only issues being raised…

“Our roads are in bad shape because of the massive amount of traffic that is traveling to the oil fields,” Davis added.

KRQE News 13 spoke with the Bureau of Land Management and they say they are working on a revised plan for Eddy County; they want community input to figure out what’s best.

On Thursday, the BLM had an online oil and gas lease auction that brought in almost $131 million to the federal government and New Mexico. Some of that land is in Eddy County.