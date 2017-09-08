New Mexico senator calls for ad transparency on social media

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is calling for transparency in those advertisements you see on social media.

Facebook recently told Congressional investigators that a so-called “Russia Troll Farm” bought about $100,000 in ads, from June 2015 to May 2017.

While the content of the ads is not clear, Heinrich says he’s calling on Congress to establish disclaimers, saying who released the ads.

This is similar to the disclaimers you see on political advertisements on T.V.

Currently, there is no way to tell who paid for political ads on Facebook or Twitter.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s