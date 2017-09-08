New Mexico senator calls for ad transparency on social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is calling for transparency in those advertisements you see on social media.

Facebook recently told Congressional investigators that a so-called “Russia Troll Farm” bought about $100,000 in ads, from June 2015 to May 2017.

While the content of the ads is not clear, Heinrich says he’s calling on Congress to establish disclaimers, saying who released the ads.

This is similar to the disclaimers you see on political advertisements on T.V.

Currently, there is no way to tell who paid for political ads on Facebook or Twitter.