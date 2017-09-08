New Mexico prosecutors take Clovis shooting case to grand jury

By Published:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A grand jury is expected to consider the case involving Nathaniel Jouett the teen police say is behind the deadly mass shooting inside a Clovis library last week.

Prosecutors are expected to pursue adult sanctions against Jouett.

He is facing murder, assault and child abuse charges.

According to court records, the 16-year-old told investigators he had been thinking “bad things” for some time and initially planned to target his school because he was mad.

He also told investigators he didn’t know why he picked the Clovis public library.

Two people died and four others were injured in the incident.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s