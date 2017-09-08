New Mexico prosecutors take Clovis shooting case to grand jury

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A grand jury is expected to consider the case involving Nathaniel Jouett the teen police say is behind the deadly mass shooting inside a Clovis library last week.

Prosecutors are expected to pursue adult sanctions against Jouett.

He is facing murder, assault and child abuse charges.

According to court records, the 16-year-old told investigators he had been thinking “bad things” for some time and initially planned to target his school because he was mad.

He also told investigators he didn’t know why he picked the Clovis public library.

Two people died and four others were injured in the incident.