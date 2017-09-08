New Mexico athletic director pledges integrity, transparency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico’s newest athletic director says he wants everyone to know that the athletic department isn’t broken and he’s committed to finding ways to excel on and off the field.

Eddie Nunez was introduced Friday at a packed news conference as the 13th athletic director in UNM’s history. He replaces Paul Krebs, who announced his retirement in June after 11 years with the Lobos.

A Florida native who made his mark at LSU, Nunez will have to rebuild a program that’s under scrutiny following questionable spending and a lack of transparency. State auditors and the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office are conducting separate inquiries after questions were raised about the use of public money on a 2015 golf junket.

Nunez says financial responsibility, integrity and transparency will be mandatory at every level within the athletic department.