New art center celebrates their grand opening with a painting demo in studio

Raven Art Center is a new Art Center focused on the intuitive process and true creative expression. Expressing oneself creatively has proven to bring a higher quality of life and a sense of well-being. Anyone can make art, anyone can express themselves creatively, and Raven Art Center is dedicated to providing classes that will enhance your quality of life, your expressive nature, and your own unique expression.

The grand opening of Raven Art Center will be Saturday, September 9, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Organic snacks, art supplies, and a drawing for a FREE art class will be part of the festivities.

Raven Art Center is environmentally aware and seeks to provide an art space to those who are chemically sensitive, or who seek alternative options for creative outlets. For this reason, they are a non-toxic art studio.

