ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Colorado man accused of murdering his 13-year-old son nearly five years ago is expected in court.

Mark Redwine is behind bars in La Plata County Jail on a $750,000 cash or surety bond.

Last month he was indicted on second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Friday he’s due before a judge for a motion hearing as the defense is expected to bring forward filings for the murder case.