Mickey Spagnola Keys to Cowboys first game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) –The Dallas Cowboys haven’t taken the field yet, but they can already claim a victory. Friday a federal judge granted a request by the NFL Players Association for a preliminary injunction to prevent Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott from serving a six game suspension handed down by the league.

Elliott’s suspension for violating the NFL personal conduct policy was to take effect after the Cowboys first game. He will remain eligible to play while the legal process runs it’s course. In the meantime, Mickey Spagnola of the Silver Star Nation has laid out his keys to the Cowboys first game in a report.