Massive earthquake hits off southern coast of Mexico

CHIAPAS, MEXICO (KRQE) – A deadly and powerful earthquake hit off Mexico’s southern coast and has already produced tsunami waves.

Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto says at least five people have been killed in Thursday night’s quake.

It caused homes to collapse and buildings to sway.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at a magnitude 8.1.

Thursday night, President Pena Nieto said the quake was an 8.2 magnitude earthquake and is the strongest the country has seen in 100 years, including the one in 1985 that killed thousands.

The USGS says Thursday night’s earthquake hit off the coast of Chiapas, a state bordering Guatemala and the shaking could be felt 600 miles away in Mexico City.

Among those killed, according to Mexican authorities are two children in the state of Tabasco.

Three other deaths have been reported in Chiapas.

Some additional concerns include the threat of a tsunami. Waves have also been observed up to about three feet.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no threat to Hawaii.