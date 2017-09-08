Man returned to New Mexico to face murder charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing an army veteran in an ATM robbery is back in New Mexico to face charges.

Matthew Chavez is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Tyler Lackey.

Lackey was shot as he tried to withdraw money from an ATM near Gibson and Yale in 2016.

Chavez was arrested a month after the crime at a casino in Oklahoma.

He was being held on robbery charges there and was just recently indicted and returned to New Mexico to face the murder charges.

Prosecutors are asking that he remain locked up until trial.