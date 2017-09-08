Man returned to New Mexico to face murder charges

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing an army veteran in an ATM robbery is back in New Mexico to face charges.

Matthew Chavez is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Tyler Lackey.

Lackey was shot as he tried to withdraw money from an ATM near Gibson and Yale in 2016.

Chavez was arrested a month after the crime at a casino in Oklahoma.

He was being held on robbery charges there and was just recently indicted and returned to New Mexico to face the murder charges.

Prosecutors are asking that he remain locked up until trial.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s