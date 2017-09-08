Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Spotty to scattered storms will once again favor the northern and western high terrain with a few isolated storms elsewhere. Afternoon highs will jump back into the 70s, 80s and 90s – most of us near to just above average for this time of year.

SATURDAY: Spotty storms are possible over the higher terrain of northern and western NM… but expect fewer storms over the weekend compared to what’s on tap Friday. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid-80s to low 90s across the Albuquerque-metro.

SUNDAY: Warm, sunny and mostly dry conditions expected statewide.