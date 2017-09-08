John’s Friday Evening Forecast

An area of high pressure sitting over the southeast Saturday will help pull moisture into the western third of the state. Expected scattered afternoon storms from the Gila, through the Four Corners, into Southern Colorado and the Northern Mountains. As the high builds back squarely over the state Sunday, showers and storms will be limited to the northern high terrain.

A back door cold front will help trigger rounds of showers and storms across the northeast Monday. The east slopes of the Northern Mountains will be favored for the best shot at storms. A trough will sag toward the state midweek. If it sags far enough south, it could help increase shower and storm coverage across the state.

Hurricane Irma continues its journey toward the state of Florida. It sits just below category 5 strength with winds of 155 mph. It is still a major hurricane and is expected to cause widespread damage across the state of Florida. The current track takes the hurricane north along the Florida peninsula Sunday. Once over land, Irma will weaken very quickly, dropping to tropical storm strength by the time it reaches Georgia early next week.