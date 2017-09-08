Grant will pay artists to fill empty windows in Downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Downtown Arts and Cultural District is offering $2,500 in grant money to six local artists who will create work that will fill either vacant building’s windows or storefronts in Downtown Albuquerque.

“‘Makeshift’ is a project that pairs local business and property owners with artists to fill empty storefronts, window spaces walls,” said Joe Cardillo, Director of the Downtown Arts and Cultural District.

Cardillo says the idea behind the project is to make downtown “walkable” and appealing.

“So if there’s empty space between restaurants, businesses and breweries we want to add art to it to hopefully get people to explore a little bit,” said Cardillo.

The idea is modeled after the ‘Micro Exhibit’ at Pacific Exhibits on Gold Avenue.

“Filling empty spaces downtown with art and that was really compelling to me and something I really wanted to get involved with,” said Ani Baker the Curator at Pacific Exhibits.

Pacific Exhibits is purely a series of paintings hung on a wall that faces the window and street. Inside the building, there are normal offices.

“We’re encouraging people to think of using spaces for immersive installations like you might see at Meow Wolf, or visual art, painting, sculpture or perhaps theatre and performance so we’re pretty open,” said Cardillo.

Patti Hoech, the owner of Patrician Designs, has already offered her storefront to this project.

“We need to make these store fronts attractive. We need to have the empty, vacant spaces dressed,” said Hoech.

However, she’s not sure the art in the windows will bring more people or new people to downtown.

“Are they going to come downtown just to look at windows? I don’t know. But if you said windows, shopping, breweries, restaurants to make it interesting {maybe},” said Hoech.

Artists have until October 16 to submit their proposals to the Downtown Arts and Cultural District.