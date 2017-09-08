Former NFL and Lobo great Terance Mathis is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

Terance Mathis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) -Terance Mathis will go into the University of New Mexico Ring of Honor for football Saturday. It’s the same day of the Lobos and New Mexico State Aggies rivalry game. Mathis will be honored in a ceremony at halftime.

The former NFL and Lobo star receiver played his first game at the position against Aggies during his college days.

“I was recruited as a quarterback and moved to receiver,” said Mathis. “The first game I started was against the Aggies and I had 4 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns and I told my coach after that I think I like it out here a little bit better.”

Mathis talks about that and going into the Ring of Honor in the Sports Office. He said he will try not to be too emotional. The Lobos and Aggies will play at Dreamstyle Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday.

