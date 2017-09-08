Equifax data breach affects 143 million consumers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s consumer watchdog is warning about a nationwide security breach, after becoming a victim, himself.

Credit monitor company Equifax announced hackers gained access to millions of Americans’ personal information, including the New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.

According to Equifax, the breach affects about 143 million Americans and now experts are warning potential victims to be on their guard long-term.

Equifax officials say the breach happened between mid-May and July.

The breach includes leaked information regarding names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and driver’s license numbers, which means anyone affected is at risk of having his or her identity stolen.

Equifax is a credit bureau that compiles information to help lenders decide whether to approve financing for homes, cars, credit cards, and even employers conducting credit checks on potential employees.

The company reports it alerted authorities about the cyber attack.

CBS News confirms the FBI is looking into the breach.

This breach could be the largest theft involving Social Security numbers and experts say it could take months and even years for Equifax to recover.

Yahoo has suffered the biggest hack in U.S. corporate history where more than one billion users were affected, but experts say this breach could be bigger since Social Security numbers and driver’s license information were also stolen.

A hotline has been set up, you can call 866-447-7559 or you can file a complaint on the New Mexico Attorney General’s website.