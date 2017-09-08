Dozens go ‘Over the Edge’ to help thousands of New Mexico children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local non-profit is taking their fundraising efforts to new heights. Dozens of people are now preparing to rappel down one of downtown Albuquerque’s tallest buildings all for a good cause.

On Friday morning, brave people will be rappelling 16 stories down the New Mexico Bank and Trust building, crossing something off of their bucket list while helping thousands of kids throughout Central New Mexico at the same time.

”The more money we can raise the more children will be able to help. One child at a time. One family at a time and you’re helping kids in your own community,” said Pamela Schaeffer, Director of Development for YMCA of Central New Mexico.

Schaeffer says the YMCA of Central New Mexico helps over 6,000 children a year. Officials say they spend about a half a million dollars taking care of these kids.

For the first time, they’re hoping to raise money for their children’s programs by holding a fundraiser of different sorts by partnering up with Over the Edge Global. Supporters of the nonprofit will get the chance to rappel down the side of the building for $1,000.

As of Thursday, more than 50 people have signed up to take the plunge.

Organizers say it’s open to everybody, even a 90-year-old woman will be harnessing up and going over the edge.

“No experience necessary. Just an interest in it and willingness to come and push your limits a little bit,” said Aaron Lennox, Pacific Regional Manager for Over the Edge.

The money raised will go for example towards helping send kids to summer camps, take swimming lessons, or towards daycare programs for working parents.

Over the Edge starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Organizers say it’s still not too late to get involved if you’re able to donate or raise the money.