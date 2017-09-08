Corrections officer arrested for bringing narcotics into New Mexico prison

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A corrections officer at a New Mexico prison has been arrested accused of bringing narcotics into the prison.

State Police say on Wednesday the Central New Mexico Prison called them after seeing Manual Romero on security footage giving an inmate something in his cell.

That same inmate was later found suffering from a narcotics overdose.

When interviewed, State Police say Romero admitted being paid to distribute narcotics.

Romero has been charged with bringing contraband into a prison, a fourth-degree felony.

 

