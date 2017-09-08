Canine barrel racing highlights 2nd day of State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second day of the State Fair featured plenty of fun events.

On Friday, you could watch the Canine Barrel Racing Competition.

It is part of the Rio Grande Canine Barrel Racing Club.

Instead of horses, dogs get the chance to show off their skills.

“We’ve got about thirty members now and anybody in the Albuquerque metro area, any dog, can come and get signed up and get you started,” said President of the Canine Racing Club Dee Turner.

More information about the New Mexico State Fair can be found here .