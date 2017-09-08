APD officers honored for helping expecting couple

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Out of tragedy comes an act of kindness. Two Albuquerque police officers were honored Friday for helping an expecting couple.
The parents-to-be were forced out of their apartment by a fire in June.
Then while staying at a hotel someone broke in and took off with about $900 worth of baby items.
That is when officers Ryan Holets and Joseph Gumble decided to help, buying baby clothes, other baby items and a $200 gift card.
TToday, the officers were recognized for their good deed when the mayor named them Friday’s heroes.