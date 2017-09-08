Animal Humane New Mexico will host a free microchip clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting a FREE Microchip Clinic and the gregarious Katya stopped by in search of a “fur-ever home”.

Animal Humane New Mexico (AHNM) is partnering with Garcia Subaru North to provide a FREE Microchip Clinic on Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Both cats and dogs are welcome to visit Garcia Subaru North (6401 San Mateo Blvd NE) to be microchipped at no cost.

No proof of residency, income, or vaccinations required; pets must be over 6 weeks old and owners must be at least 18-years-old, and bring identification.

Additionally, KRQE staff enjoyed meeting Katya, a friendly and very lively dog…in search of a forever family.

For more information on the clinic or to adopt Katya (or any available animal), visit the Animal Humane NM website.