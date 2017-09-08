Albuquerque seeks to become site for new Amazon headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque is preparing a proposal to become the future site for Amazon’s second headquarters, hoping founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will want to return home.

Officials from the giant online retailer announced Thursday that they are looking to spend over $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America that is expected to house up to 50,000 employees. Amazon has listed specific requirements for what they are looking for such as a metropolitan area with more than a million people. The Albuquerque-metro area has a total population of 909,000 and could meet the population requirement if Santa Fe is included in the mix.

Bezos was born in Albuquerque and officials hope that fact, and along with Albuquerque’s affordable land, reliable power grid and capable workforce will sway Amazon in their favor.

