ABQ ToDo Crew: Events happening around town

Get your salsa on, hang with Marilyn, or take on the trees, what ever you decide New Mexico Living’s ABQ ToDo Crew has fun events for the whole family.

Get your salsa on in Historic Old town. There will be free entertainment, children’s activities, shopping, dancing and so much more and it’s all free to the public. The Salsa Fiesta takes place Saturday, September 9 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Looking for a fun production, the Aux Dog Theatre open’s it’s 10th anniversary season with ‘After The Fall’, a play written by the famous playwright Arthur Miller. Audiences will follow the main character Quentin as he copes with childhood losses and his failed marriage, all while dealing with 1950s Blacklist controversy. The story is often interpreted as a reflection on Arthur Miller’s life and marriage with Marilyn Monroe.

Shows will run from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, October 1. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2:00 p.m. General admission is $22, but all tickets on September 8 are $5. All tickets on September 9 and 10 are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at auxdogtheatre.org.

Take on the trees at Bachechi Open Space, either by talking to them, hugging them, or measuring them, guests will be taking a look at the variety of trees around Bachechi, from the natives to the invasive while learning to identify each tree and their many uses. Plus, find out how to use your yard to produce medicine with plants that will help boost the immune system. Family Fun Days take place Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. and Sunday, September 10 from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m.