Students show off their artistic skills at New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While you’re at the State Fair this weekend, don’t pass up an opportunity to check out the School Arts Building.

The building is now doubling as New Mexico’s biggest art gallery, filled with pieces from school kids all over the state.

Abigail Shah is in first grade at Georgia O’Keeffe Elementary in Albuquerque.

“I am here to look at all the pretty art,” she said.

Districts from across the entire state are represented at this year’s New Mexico State Fair in the School Arts Building, and it’s clear that Albuquerque Public Schools are showing their pride in numbers.

“There’s paintings, water colorings, charcoal, ceramic work, different things,” said Erlinda Trujillo with the NM State Fair.

Each piece of art is chosen by teachers and then brought into the gallery, but the staff at the fair wants students and parents to know that this is not about whose work is best.

“It’s not really a competition. We give each of the participants a participation ribbon,” said Trujillo.

The State Fair has been showing off the artistic talents of New Mexico’s elementary, middle, and high school students for 20 years. Staff never gets tired of seeing the excitement on kids’ faces when they see their work hanging on the walls.

“It’s exhilarating. They really enjoy seeing their artwork and being displayed,” said Trujillo.

For students like Abigail, an experience like this only inspires her to be more creative.

“I want to try something new and I would like to try clay,” she said.

This year, the New Mexico State Fair received more than 5,000 entries from more than 40 school districts.