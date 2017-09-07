SSN: Mickey Spagnola on Ezekiel Elliott playing in opener

All along the Dallas Cowboys have been preparing Ezekiel Elliott as if he would be able to play. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said as for everybody else, they just need to focus on their job as the team prepares to face the New York Giants in the regular season opener Sunday.

"Yeah, I think the biggest thing for all of us is to focus on what we need to do each and every day. And that's been a point that we try to emphasize to our team for a long long time. And our team understands the importance of that. In order to be your best, you gotta focus on yourself and what you need to do. And your preparation to play your best football. So that's really where our focus is. We don't spend a lot of time on other stuff," said Garrett.

From a preparation standpoint, the Cowboys have practiced Elliott as if he is the lead running back throughout training camp and the pre-season. So that shouldn't affect them Sunday. The only thing he's really missed is the first two practices a week ago when the Cowboys thought they were preparing for the final pre-season game.

