September 7th Morning Rush: Spotty to scattered storms expected to develop across New Mexico

1. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly to partly clear sky.

2. Rescue teams are combing through the destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma. About 10 deaths are blamed on the dangerous Category Five storm in the Caribbean Islands. Nearly every building on the tiny island of Barbuda is destroyed and more than half of its residents are reportedly homeless. Much of Puerto Rico is in the dark with nearly a million people without power. On St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, neighborhoods are underwater. The storm with sustained winds of 185-miles-per-hour is now heading to the Bahamas and on its way towards Florida, where preparations and evacuations are underway.

3. The man who pled guilty to killing a New Mexico police officer is preparing for his sentence. Jesse Denver Hanes is expected to serve life in prison without parole in the shooting death of Hatch Police Officer Jose Chavez in August 2016. Authorities say Hanes who was one of three people in the car during a traffic stop, fired at Chavez and ran.

4. The Trump Administration is facing a federal lawsuit over DACA. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is part of a coalition of 16 attorneys general who are fighting back against President Trump’s decision to rescind the program. Balderas says so-called “dreamers” help prevent crime, not create it. The Trump Administration has said it wants to focus on legal immigration.

5. It’s chile roasting season in New Mexico and the state tourism department has a new guide out called “Eight Ways to Get Your Chile Fix.” It features the hottest products and recipes, as well as events like the State Fair’s Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge.

Morning’s Top Stories