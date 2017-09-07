Probe launched into employees moving from unprotected to protected positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The inspector general and city auditor are now getting involved in city employees moving from unprotected to protected positions.

This comes after KRQE News 13’s story last month about Mayor Berry’s former appointed communications director, Dayna Crawford, moving to ABQ Ride in an unprotected deputy director position. That position recently became a protected one.

Crawford re-applied for the now protected job and got it, meaning when a new mayor takes office, they inherit her.

The inspector general and auditor are now looking into cases like Crawford’s, requesting records such as emails, memos, and approvals to ensure transparency and accountability.