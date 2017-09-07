Police: Suspect in custody after firing shots at officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are warning people on Twitter to avoid the area of Pennsylvania Street and Robin Avenue.

According to police, they were trying to arrest someone accused of stealing vehicles.

The suspect fired shots at a police detective and then ran.

Police have arrested the person.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Police Activity near Pennsylvania/Robin. Subject shot at officers. Suspect in custody. Please avoid the area — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) September 7, 2017