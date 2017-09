Sheridan Johnson, Maggie and Peter Shea Kierst, Quentin, joined New Mexico Living to talk about their production of ‘After The Fall.’

“After The Fall” is about memory, betrayal and America in the 1950s. The 1964 play focuses on a lawyer who reflects on the four women in his life. The show runs from September 8 through October 1, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Aux Dog Theatre.

For more information, visit their website.

