OMI: Officer’s taser was factor in robbery suspect’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A report from OMI determined an officer’s taser was a factor in a robbery suspect’s death.

Raul Gallegos led officers on a 10 minute foot chase from Cottonwood Mall back in June after they say he emptied out a cash register at Sears.

To get Gallegos to stop running, officers tased him and hit him in the back of the head. When officers realized Gallegos wasn’t breathing, they gave him CPR for five minutes, but he died at the scene.

According to the Office of the Medical Investigator, Gallegos died due to a combination of the taser, meth and cocaine. They ruled his death a homicide.

At the time of the incident, Albuquerque Police said under its standard operating procedures, because Gallegos refused to stop running after several commands he was considered “actively resistant,” giving officers the okay to deploy their tasers.