Ohio man who killed Hatch police officer to officially be sentenced Thursday

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is expected to officially sentence an Ohio man for killing a Hatch police officer last year.

It was a shooting that left the small community of Hatch in shock.

In late May, Jesse Hanes pleaded guilty to killing Officer Jose Chavez during a traffic stop last August. Under his plea deal, Hanes will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the chance of parole.

Hanes was already sentenced in May to life without parole for federal firearms and carjacking crimes.

Officer Chavez was a two year veteran of the Hatch Police Department.

His funeral just over a year ago brought out thousands.

Hatch Police say even in his final moments he was listening to his police radio to make sure the correct description of the suspect was being broadcast.

Hanes’ sentencing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Las Cruces.