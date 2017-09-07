New Mexico lawmakers call gray wolf recovery plan flawed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of New Mexico lawmakers is calling the gray wolf recovery program flawed.

Last month the New Mexico State Game Commission approved the plan, created by the U.S. Fish and Wild Life Service.

In the plan, 380 captive-born-wolves would be released.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, 21 Democrats, most State Senators and Representatives oppose.

The New Mexican reports that the group sent a letter to the wildlife service, saying they need to raise it to 750 wolves or it could be deadly for the species.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is under a court order to have a completed recovery plan by the end of November.