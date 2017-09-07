New lights installed along Central in time for New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New lights along central will debut just in time for the New Mexico State Fair.

Officials with Albuquerque Rapid Transit say the lighting makes the stretch safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The new LED lights will line Central Avenue from San Mateo to Louisiana.

ART Officials say you’ll see the lights on 24-7 right now, during their testing period, but officials say the timing is not by accident.

They say these state of the art LED bulbs were also important to have up and running before the State Fair due to safety.

ART construction will be at a standstill from San Mateo to Louisiana during the event.

Also new to the area around EXPO New Mexico is new landscaping, wider sidewalks and canopies for bus stops.

Officials with the rapid transit project say construction is now more than 70 percent complete.

Officials also say heavy construction is set to be finished in November.

