High pressure will stay centered to our east for the next few days allowing for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Not all areas will get wet but here in the metro we will have a chance at least some storms through the first half of the weekend. That high then moves back over the state by Sunday. That should reduce the overall store crop.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
