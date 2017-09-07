Local event featuring enormous magnifications of insects is equally artistic and educational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local artist is using intriguing photographs of magnified insects to increase awareness of the role of pollinators in nature.

Artist Kelly Eckel is offering a workshop for kids and families in which she teaches about insects and their role in nature and pollination. Children have the opportunity to look at pollinator insects close up and magnified with a variety of tools in order to learn more about how insects function in their natural world. The art will also be on view as part of an exhibit at a local gallery.

The WORKSHOP: Insects Magnified, will be held on Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the City of Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center. Admission is free.

The EXHIBIT is being held in conjunction with Cross Pollination, an exhibit at 516 ARTS, curated by Valerie Roybal, currently on view through Saturday, November 11, 2017.

For more information on the event or the workshop, visit the Open Space Visitor Center website.