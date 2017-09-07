Lobos prepare for Rio Grande rivalry game against Aggies

North vs. South
Aggies vs. Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande rivalry game is quickly approaching, but will there be a big crowd to see it?

The Lobos take on the Aggies Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. Two years ago when the Aggies came up north for the game, there were almost 31,000 fans in the seats.

So far, 24,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s game. They’ll need a big push for ticket sales if they want to match the attendance numbers from two years ago.

Meanwhile, Thursday night is Red Rally, when thousands of students will gather on Johnson Field to burn a huge Aggie. That starts at 8 p.m.

