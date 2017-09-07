Lobos and fans get together for rally against rival Aggies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s like Burning Man for football. The New Mexico Lobos got together with students and fans Thursday night to set fire to a paper Aggie. The Lobo football team took the stage during the rally to acknowledge the crowd.

The reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, Jake Rothschiller, lit the flame to burn the large Aggie figure that sat in a paper chair. Fans made predictions and told Aggie jokes during the rally. The Lobos and Aggies will meet at Dreamstyle Stadium Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

The game will also be broadcast on Facebook Live. The Lobos have won four of the last five meetings, but the Aggies took a slim 32-31 win at their place last season.