Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly to partly clear sky. Spotty to scattered afternoon storms are likely to develop late day into the evening hours – favored: northern and western high terrain + south-central mountains. Spot storms are possible within the Rio Grande Valley so it’ll be a good idea to keep the rain coat on standby just in case. Afternoon temperatures will be close to seasonal averages as most of us climb well into the 70s, 80s and 90s.

FRIDAY: A very similar day to Thursday with spotty to scattered storms (best coverage over the mountains) and warm temperatures in the 70s, 80s and 90s.