Tailgating is in the air now that the football season has kicked off, but once inside the food just gets better.

Justin Davis with Lobo Hospitality is getting creative with food choices at the 505 Stand at Lobo Stadium.

From Pig Skin Nachos to the new Davie Dog, created by Coach Bob Davie himself, features a jumbo dog topped with red and green chile, there’s a lot of new exciting menu items to try.

For more information, visit their website.