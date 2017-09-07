Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Old Town

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Thursday with a celebration in Old Town.

Thursday’s event is the first of several throughout the month of September. This year’s theme is “Shaping the Bright Future of America.”

The Hispanic Heritage Committee says they will celebrate Hispanic people who have made an impact in everything from arts to Civil Rights.

“We have a lot of contributions that go untold so as a committee we’re promoting and uplifting our history,” Dr. Jennifer Gomez-Chavez said.

The final event will celebrate what Hispanic culture has brought to the food industry.

