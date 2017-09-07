For Your Health: Vaccinating Pre-Teens

Getting vaccinations is not just for infants and toddlers, it’s equally important for pre-teens and there is a convenient way for parents to prepare their children for the new school year.

Smith’s Pharmacists are standing by to help those ages 11 through 12 received the three recommended vaccines for the school year. Those vaccines include Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis (Tdap), Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), and Meningococcal. Those who were vaccinated against Tdap, or whooping cough, as babies need a booster dose because as they get older the immunity starts to wear off.

Vaccines prevent serious illness and even death from infections. They are extremely important not only to protect the individual receiving the vaccine but to protect those most vulnerable in our communities, including young infants and others who, for whatever reason, cannot be vaccinated.

